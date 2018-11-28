Transcript for Body found during search for teen ID'd as kidnapped 13-year-old

The FBI just today confirming a grim discovery, identifying the body of a young girl kidnapped in front of her home while waiting to go to school. Well, now tonight, there is an urgent search, and ABC's Steve osunsami with what authorities said late today. Reporter: North Carolina investigators in rural Robeson county are now looking for a killer. With heavy hearts tonight, they're sharing that after a three-week search, the body they found off this lonely road is this 13-year-old middle school student. We're absolutely devastated. I wish we had a different outcome for hania's family. Reporter: Hania Aguilar was kidnapped from the front yard of her home while waiting to go to school on November 5th. And police believe she was forced into this stolen SUV, captured on security cameras driving away after the kidnapping. A witness reported seeing a man forcing the girl into the truck, dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana that covered his face. Police found the SUV abandoned three days later, and found the girl's body last night in a body of water about seven miles from her home. We have to find out how she died, who did this to her and we have to bring the person or persons responsible to justice. Reporter: Police had been looking to speak with the grainy figure seen here near the girl's home before she disappeared. But tonight, they say there's no person of interest, and shared no information about a possible suspect. And Steve osunsami with us live tonight, as well. Steve, you told us, there's a $30,000 reward now for nor information, but police still have many unanswered questions? Reporter: That's right, David. So many unanswered questions. It's not clear at this point that police even know who they're looking for, or how long the girl was in the water. And her school system is calling on grief counselors tonight for students who need them. Thank you, Steve.

