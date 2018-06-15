Transcript for Bodycam footage released in North Beach officer-involved shooting

led to the incident. And a shooting in San Francisco, the officer giving chase, firing at the suspect's back. He survived, but now, the investigation into what triggered the gunfire. Here's kayna Whitworth. A warning, this video may be troubling to watch. Reporter: The body camera video shows a San Francisco police officer approach a group of men suspected of drinking in public. Hold on, man, you ain't going nowhere. Reporter: When one of them takes off, the officer giving chase, firing two shots that echo over his police radio. The wounded suspect, identified as 28-year-old Oliver Barcenas. Watch closely, you can see the suspect throw something. Police later recovering this semiautomatic pistol. Dude, he had a Gun on him! Reporter: The street, packed with people. You can see in this angle, the officer chasing the suspect, gun drawn, right past that embracing couple. After the shooting, outraged witnesses confronting police. So, the question is, did the officer think he was reaching for a gun to shoot back at the officer while he was running away? Or was the suspect trying to throw away the gun and try to escape? That's going to be the question that the investigation is going to look into. Reporter: The officer, who is on leave, has not been identified. Barcenas, a convicted felon, facing multiple gun charges, is still in the hospital. Tom?

