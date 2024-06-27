Boeing sanctioned by NTSB for 'blatantly' violating agreement

The National Transportation Safety Board announced that Boeing could be penalized for sharing confidential information about an ongoing federal investigation into a 737 Max 9 door plug incident.

June 27, 2024

