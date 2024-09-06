Boeing's Starliner scheduled to return to Earth without astronauts

The Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station without astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

September 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live