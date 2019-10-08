Transcript for Boy impaled by beach umbrella

A 13-year-old boy recovering after he was impaled by a beach umbrella picked up by the wind. Marci Gonzalez has that story. Reporter: Tonight a 13-year-old boy recovering after what's being called a freak accident on this Massachusetts beach. His mom said, get the life guard. Get the life guard. Reporter: An umbrella launched into the wind, piercing the boy's left arm. Went up in the air, hit a couple of ladies in the head and then came down and impaled the poor boy. Reporter: First responders rushing him to the hospital. An estimated 2,800 beach umbrella injuries were reported between 2010 and 2018. Earlier this year this close call, an umbrella narrowly missing this toddler in south Carolina, and scenes like this one, so concerning several senators are calling for tougher safety standards. Something is wrong when any consumer product can so easily take off and kill someone. Reporter: It only takes a wind gust of about 20 miles per hour to turn umbrellas into projectiles. Anchors or weights can make all the difference in keeping them secure. Tom. Need to be careful out there on the beach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.