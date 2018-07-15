Transcript for Brides Across America bought a wedding dress for Iraq War veteran Genevievie Braun

Finally tot, "Americ strong." Brid to be whoacrificed so much for the country. And the program that pays them ck on their wedding day. Here's John donvan. Reporter: When vieve Braun went trying on wedding dress the otheday, she knew two things. I feel like a princess. Reportene was Thi Wdiresses are ridilously expensive. Reporter: The othas whatever dress she picked, it uld mark qte a breakrom what dominated her wardrobe tillrecently -camouflage. Genee omerving in irad where a gunamed and then someg more. I my soulmateof all places, iran the DEST. In the and mud. Repr: They'veet a date for next summer. Fourth ofuly weekend, I wanted fireworks, I wa spklers, the briaids drses are gonna Ed are gonna be Navy. Reporter: But with the weddg a year ay, why sho for dresses now? Because of a program called bridcross camera which solves that problem Genevieve's already mentioned. People ha $5,000 weg drses. That's a lf money. Eporter: Sves it by Ying the dresses for weddings where one or both spouses either veterans or in the line of work we call rsresponders people who make great saifices, and put themselves at real risk, for not great pay. I like this one. Reporter: The shopping takes place on sates at plus like thiutiquen Manhattan. And if the purpose is to make this a way to say thank you, take it from Genevieve. Now, I have my Cinderella dress. It'll make everything perfect. Reporter: The gesture and the early wedding gift is much appreciated. John donvan, ABC N Congratulations to the bride thank thefor their service. We THA you for wching. "Gma" first thing in moing. David Muir live from the summit tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening.

