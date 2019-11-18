Transcript for Britain’s Prince Andrew denies he had sex with a teenager in 2001

Next to the no-holds-barred interview with prince Andrew about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Prince Andrew speaking publicly about his relationship with the multimillion dollar financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an exclusive bbc interview, saying multiple times he doesn't regret their initial friendship. Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes. Unbecoming? He was a sex offender. Yeah, I'm sorry. I'm being polite. I mean in the sense that he was a sex offender. But, no, was I right in having him as a friend? At the time, bearing in mind this was some years before he was accused of being a sex offender. I don't think there was anything wrong then. The problem was the fact that once he had been convicted -- You stayed with him. I stayed with him. Reporter: In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor and became listed as a registered sex offender. In 2010, the prince was seen in this video obtained by the "Daily mail" appearing in the doorway of Epstein's New York mansion. Prince Andrew admitting he stayed four days, saying he came to end their friendship. But you were staying at the house -- Yes. -- Of a convicted sex offender. It was a convenient place to stay. I mean, I've gone through this in my mind so many times. At the end of the day, with the benefit of all the hindsight that one can have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do. But at the time, I felt it was the honorable and right thing to do. Reporter: Earlier this year, Epstein died of an apparent suicide in jail, awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges. Prince Andrew maintains that despite multiple visits to several of Epstein's homes, he never saw any indication of unlawful conduct involving underage girls. I won't stop fighting. I will never be silenced until these people are brought to justice. Reporter: Virginia Roberts Guiffre, now 35, says she was one of Epstein's teenage sex slaves. In court filings, Giuffre claimed Epstein ordered her to have sex with some of his powerful friends, including on three occasions prince Andrew. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. You don't remember meeting her? No. Reporter: The prince categorically denying he ever had sex with Giuffre. As for this now infamous picture of the two together, the prince says he doesn't remember it being taken and says it could be a fake. Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored. But I don't recollect that photograph ever being taken. The overwhelming response in the British press has been negative. One British paper calling him entitled and obtuse. But he says he will cooperate with authorities in any investigation. Eva, thank you.

