Transcript for Bruce Springsteen: 'I am not completely well myself'

about Bruce Springsteen, after a new interview. Springsteen opening up about his personal battles with depression and mental illness, and about his father. Here's ABC's David Wright. This is what I've presented to you all these years as my long and noisy prayer. Reporter: As his powerful one-man show draws to a close on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen finally seems to have made peace with his muse. I was a young man and looking for a voice to tell my stories. Well, I chose my father's voice. My father was my hero and my greatest foe. Reporter: Springsteen has been open about the fact that one thing he inherited from his dad was mental illness. The boss, at times, crippled with depression. It's like this thing that engulfs you. Reporter: Revealing in a new "Esquire" interview, "I know I'm not completely well myself." But that a "Variety of medications" keep him on "An even keel." "Otherwise, I can swing rather dramatically and just -- the wheels can come off a little bit." Springsteen coming to terms with who he is and who he wants to be. I'm Mr. Born to run. I currently live ten minutes from my hometown. Reporter: His Broadway show about to close, but it will open the very same night on Netflix. Springsteen's hoping to share his life's journey with all the fans who couldn't make it to Broadway. David? David Wright tonight. Thank you. And overseas this evening,

