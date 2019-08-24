Transcript for Buckingham Palace issued a new statement on the Epstein fallout

Now to the growing scrutiny between prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. The duke of York said to be seen here on video as a woman departed. Prince Andrew speaking about his long-time friendship with the accused sex trafficker. The prince expressing regret. Here's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, the concerted effort by Buckingham palace to limit the fallout surrounding prince Andrew, plunging ever deeper into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The palace releasing a lengthy statement directly from the duke, admitting new details of their friendship. "I met Mr. Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction." It was only six days ago that the palace issued denials that Andrew knew of Epstein's crimes, following the release of this video obtained by "The mail" on Sunday appearing to show Andrew inside Epstein's Manhattan home in 2010, after the financier had been released from prison. In today's statement, the duke calls his later association with Epstein "A mistake" and "An error." The queen spotted with the duke on the way to church possibly another attempt at damage control. These efforts all coming as the Epstein scandal grows further internationally. The French prosecutors now opening preliminary investigations into child rape charges. More will you rid allegations against Epstein dragging the British royal family into a pr nightmare they are now trying

