-
Now Playing: 3 new accusers take aim at estate of Jeffrey Epstein
-
Now Playing: Violence returns to the streets of Hong Kong as protests continue
-
Now Playing: Buckingham Palace issued a new statement on the Epstein fallout
-
Now Playing: President Trump boasted about the economy on his way to France
-
Now Playing: Police and protesters clash in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Brazilian president responds to the 'lungs of the world' crisis
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives at G-7 summit in France
-
Now Playing: Brazil’s president threatens to send troops to burning Amazon
-
Now Playing: Trump orders US companies to stop doing business with China
-
Now Playing: Worldwide leaders to meet at G7 summit this weekend
-
Now Playing: Pro-democracy demonstrators continue to fight for Hong Kong autonomy
-
Now Playing: Tomato fight in Russia, icebergs in Greenland, St. Louis firefighters
-
Now Playing: Raging wildfire engulfs Queensland island, causing evacuations
-
Now Playing: Wispy clouds create mesmerizing display in Swiss Alps
-
Now Playing: Barge carrying sewage truck capsizes in Australia
-
Now Playing: Skydiver escapes death-defying crash with cuts and grazes
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
-
Now Playing: Feds indict 80 people, mostly Nigerian nationals, in massive fraud conspiracy
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Russian nuclear mystery deepens
-
Now Playing: What to expect from G-7 summit