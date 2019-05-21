Buffalo Bills football team issuing O.J. Simpson's jersey No. 32 to new running back

Simpson spent nine years with the team; if Senorise Perry makes the team, he will be the first player in more than 40 years to wear the number.
0:12 | 05/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Buffalo Bills football team issuing O.J. Simpson's jersey No. 32 to new running back
And news tonight involving OJ Simpson for the first time in more than forty years the Buffalo Bills will issue his number 32 to a new player. The bills say running back Sinorice Perry we'll get Simpson's number. If he makes the team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

