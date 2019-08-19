Transcript for Building in Seattle evacuated after dump truck slams into eatery

We turn next tonight to the frightening scene playing out in downtown Seattle today. An out of control dump truck slamming into several cars, then into a restaurant. Several injured, and here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, this entire building in downtown Seattle is evacuated, as police look into what caused this out of control dump truck to crash. There's a dump truck into a people trapped. Reporter: Just before 9:30 A.M., we started to get calls that a dump truck had struck a pedestrian. When we got there, we realized it was much bigger than that. I saw him hit the cars and he hit the cars so hard and with so much force that they were spinning and hitting other cars. Reporter: Like a tank, the truck on a disastrous trail of destruction, sending an SUV flying into a light pole. Ripping the door off this van. Finally stopping when it went through the wall of this restaurant at 40 miles an hour. Four people were hurt, at least one in serious condition. The first thing on my mind was, oh, my god, I've got to get out of here, I've got to move. The dump truck did not slow down. Reporter: Witnesses say it appeared the driver was unable to steer. And David, police say they're looking at a possible mechanical failure inside that truck. They're also questioning the driver, who witnesses describe as distraught after that wild David? Adrienne Bankert tonight, thank you.

