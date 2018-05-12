Transcript for Bush shares 'beautiful gesture' from his father after 9/11

Finally tonight here, a father and son comforting a nation. As he walked up to eulogize his father, that moment, former president George W. Bush placing his hand on his father's casket. A brief moment, a tender touch, part of a son's tearful good-bye. It reminded us of another moment -- father and son in the days soon after 9/11. President bush speaking at the national cathedral, comforting a wounded nation. He walked back to the front row to sit with his family. And his father, the 41st president, reaching out to his son when he needed it most. I got through the speech, and I sat down in the pew there, and I felt this hand. It was my dad. It was very comforting. It was just a beautiful gesture. Reporter: A father there for his son. And today, with a nation watching, a son honoring his father. A truly moving day, and we thank you for sharing it with us.

