Calls for Capitol police officer to receive congressional honor

In a viral video, officer Eugene Goodman can be seen stopping rioters from getting to the Chamber during the Capitol siege. Lawmakers are calling for him to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.
1:12 | 01/15/21

Transcript for Calls for Capitol police officer to receive congressional honor

