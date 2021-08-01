Calls grow to remove Trump from office

More
Democrats said that President Donald Trump should be impeached for “inciting sedition” Wednesday and some Republicans in Congress are privately discussing his removal, according to sources.
7:13 | 01/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Calls grow to remove Trump from office

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:13","description":"Democrats said that President Donald Trump should be impeached for “inciting sedition” Wednesday and some Republicans in Congress are privately discussing his removal, according to sources. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75121078","title":"Calls grow to remove Trump from office","url":"/WNT/video/calls-grow-remove-trump-office-75121078"}