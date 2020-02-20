-
Now Playing: 2 dead after car falls off ferry, police say
-
Now Playing: US cruise passengers unable to return home
-
Now Playing: Bitter cold blast descends on Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: Heartwarming video of koala, stuffed animal
-
Now Playing: Officers enjoying date night stop robbery attempt
-
Now Playing: Boy accused in Tess Majors' slaying pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: Car on ferry plunges into water, killing 2 women
-
Now Playing: NASCAR driver involved in crash leaves hospital
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg to hit the debate stage for 1st time
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access for Feb. 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: California teen tearfully rings bell after finishing cancer treatment
-
Now Playing: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital
-
Now Playing: 3 men found dead in a cemetery, officials say killings were 'a message'
-
Now Playing: Missing hiker found alive in Northern California, authorities say
-
Now Playing: 13-year-olds started fire that killed at least 1 firefighter
-
Now Playing: Rapper Pop Smoke shot, killed
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale flips beneath ocean surface
-
Now Playing: Library security guard murdered sitting at post
-
Now Playing: 4 people found dead inside tent, foul play not suspected
-
Now Playing: Married off-duty cop couple foil masked man's robbery attempt in middle of date night