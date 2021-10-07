Transcript for Carnival ride sways back and forth with people aboard

To the "Index" now, and dramatic video showing terrifying moments for people on a carnival ride in Michigan. The ride swaying dangerously Thursday at the national cherry festival in traverse city. Bystanders rushing in to help, holding on to a railing to keep the base of the machine on the ground. Eventually the ride stopped and fortunately nobody was hurt. A huge victory tonight for the top ranked women's tennis player in the world. Ashleigh barty winning her first wimbledon title and becoming the first Australian woman to win a singles title at the tournament in 41 years. Barty beat carlina pliskova of the Czech Republic. This is her second grand slam title. She also won the French open back in 2019. When we come back, the

