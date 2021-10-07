-
Now Playing: New details in Ohio mom's death after roller coaster ride
-
Now Playing: Boy killed in amusement park accident in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: Heat wave intensifies critical West Coast drought
-
Now Playing: Barrier outside Capitol building taken down
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville takes down statue of Robert E. Lee
-
Now Playing: Surfside building collapse death toll rises to 86
-
Now Playing: Officials give latest update on Surfside recovery
-
Now Playing: Federal rental protections set to expire
-
Now Playing: Dangerous heat wave hits West Coast
-
Now Playing: Confusion over guidance on school protocols and booster shots
-
Now Playing: Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew prepare for space flight
-
Now Playing: Biden holds call with Putin
-
Now Playing: Manhunt on the way for driver accused of traffic altercation shooting in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Elsa brings flooding and oversaturation to Northeast
-
Now Playing: CDC suggests unvaccinated kids and staff should still wear masks
-
Now Playing: Karl Karlsen convicted of first wife’s death decades later: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Karl Karlsen’s son, 23, dies in apparent accident after wife’s death in fire: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 9, 2021