Transcript for CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut risk of COVID-19 infection

Now, to the coronavirus in the U.S. And new CDC numbers tonight on the pfizer and modern vaccines and just how effective they are at cutting the risk of infection. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, new research shows just how effective covid vaccines are in the real world. The CDC found the pfizer and modern vaccines cut the risk of covid infection by 91% two weeks after the second done and 81% two weeks after the first dose. And for the few vaccinated people who got covid, their illnesses but shorter, milder and less likely to spread to others. It comes as the white house ramps up to push to reach the president's goal. Dr. Fauci appearing optimistic. We're going to hit 70% of the population, the adult population, by the fourth of July. Reporter: 13 states have hit the goal. New York on track to reach it next week. When we hit 70%, then I feel comfortable saying to the people of this state, we can relax virtually all restrictions. Reporter: The city announcing plans for a central park concert in August to celebrate its comeback. Legendary producer Clive Davis is expected to produce the show with speculation about the big names who will perform. But as shots across the country drop to under a million a day, in some places, it's an uphill five states haven't reached half their adults with one shot. Cases in Alabama rising nearly 90% in the last two weeks. Our numbers have increased back towards 400 or 500 cases a day and I'm sitting a little bit on pins and needles right now. If we see our cases increasing to 1,000 or higher, that means we definitely failed the memorial day stress test. Reporter: With another big test looming for the fourth. Over the weekend, another reminder of the risks. Golfer John Rahm bending over with disappoint when he learned he tested positive for covid, forced to withdraw from the memorial tournament. Rahm was leading by six strokes. Rahm saying on Twitter he was disappointed but thankful he and his family are okay and that he will take all the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy. David, tonight, a new Gallup poll finds that 80% of Americans who don't plan to get vaccinated are unlikely to change their minds and that same poll, David, finds that just 1 in 5 Americans who are reluctant to get vaccinated are open to reconsidering. David? The challenge ahead. Marcus Moore tonight. Marcus, thank you.

