Transcript for CDC recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults 18 and older

And we turn to the rollout of a third vaccine in the U.S. Late today, the CDC recommending Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for people 18 and older. The company expected to begin sending out nearly 4 million doses in just a matter of hours. Trucks standing by. Increasing the number of available doses this week by up to 26%. Dr. Anthony Fauci urging Americans to get whatever vaccine is available, stressing they're all effective and safe. Here's Eva pilgrim in Kentucky. Reporter: Tonight, the nation just hours away from a much-needed third vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's single shot now cleared for emergency use and ready to roll out. This vaccine has been shown to be 100% protective against hospitalizations and deaths. Reporter: In clinical trials it also proved to be effective against concerning variants from South Africa and Brazil. Late today the CDC recommending the j&j vaccine to people 18 and older. Nearly 4 million doses expected to ship starting tomorrow, increasing state allocations this week by about 26%. California's governor planning for 380,000 j&j doses in the first week. That single dose provides opportunities to bring those doses and vaccines to where people are because those doses don't require the storage that the modern and pfizer doses require. And again, they're just a single dose. Reporter: The first shots going into arms as early as Tuesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci urging Americans to get whatever vaccine is available. I would take the one that is available to me now, because the quicker you get vaccinated, the more quickly you will be protected, and you will add on to the overall protection in your county, in your country. Reporter: More than 24 million Americans now fully vaccinated, nearly 8% of the population. Many wondering if they can ease up on covid restrictions. Dr. Fauci saying official CDC guidance is coming soon. If you have two people that are doubly vaccinated and are protected, then you can do things that we weren't talking about before. You can have dinner in a home without masks on. A lot of people eager to hear that new guidance. Eva is with us from Kentucky, where Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will be rolling out within hours. March will be pivotal for the country, with vaccinations ramping up in a big way. Reporter: That's right. Johnson & Johnson delivering another 220 million doses in March alone. When you add in Johnson & Johnson's 20 million doses, that's enough to fully vaccinate another 130 million Americans. Whit? Eva, thank you. Now to the severe weather

