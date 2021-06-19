Transcript for Celebrations in Tehran after Ebrahim Raisi elected president

presidential election that could have a significant impact on relations with the U.S. A hardliner, Ebrahim raisi, winning in a landslide, taking 62% of the vote. He's voiced support for rejoining nuclear talks with the United States. NBC's chief global affairs anchor, Martha Raddatz is in Iran tonight. Reporter: Tonight celebration and fireworks in Tehran for the supporters of Iran's new president, Ebrahim raise, under U.S. Sanctions for human rights abuses and a favorite of Iran's supreme leader. His victory considered a given. But some 52% of eligible voters stayed home, more than any time in the history of presidential elections since Iran's 1979 revolution. At a park on the outskirts of Tehran tonight, we spoke to a young skating instructor who boycotted the vote. Reporter: The 24-year-old said her vote would not have counted. But raisi supporters hope the new president will boost the economy crippled by sanctions after Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, a deal Joe Biden would like to revive, possibly with added restrictions. Raisi, like the ayatollah, supported the original 2015 deal. Tonight, President-Elect raise is promising a prosperous and revolutionary government, but if he doesn't sign on to a new nuclear deal, that will be a hard promise to keep. Whit? Martha Raddatz in Tehran, thank you.

