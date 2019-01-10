Transcript for Chelsea Clinton left ‘overwhelmed’ at mother’s ‘gutsiest’ decision

And Hillary Clinton's very personal answer this morning on "Gma." Secretary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea and their new collaboration, the book of gutsy women. Amy robach asking secretary Clinton the gutsiest thing she's ever done. Reporter: What's the gutsiest thing you've ever done? Ah, boy, I think the gutsiest thing I've ever done, well, personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage. Publicly, politically, run for president. And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going. I love it. Chelsea, how about you? Oh, goodness. I think -- I'm so overwhelmed by my mother's answer that I'm a bit out of words. The moment this morning left Chelsea moved. Mother and daughter coauthoring that book, the book of gutsy women.

