Transcript for Chilling 911 calls released from deadly shooting at North Carolina university

Thanks, goe. There is news about the deadly scoot shooting in Charlotte. Students pleading for their lives on the last day of classes. Here is ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight we hear for the first time, the chilling 911 calls of students and faculty under siege as a college classroom erupts in gunfire. Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic? Both. Police and medic. Reporter: The gunman, a former student, began firing in a university of North Carolina at Charlotte classroom. There's a shooter on unc's Charlotte campus. Reporter: The frantic 911 calls, altered by police to protect identities, keep pouring in. Is anybody injured, do you see anybody shot? He was pretty close to some people on the far side of the room. It was pretty likely that he hit somebody. Reporter: When the shooting ends. Two dead, four injured, two critically. A suspected killer as callous as they come. Can you tell us what happened? I went into a classroom and shot some guys. Reporter: There would've been more casualties likely if it were not for 21-year-old Riley Howell, who died attempting to fight the gunman. On Thursday, North Carolina honoring Howell, as the hero made his way home. A memorial service for Howell is scheduled for Sunday. He and the other student killed, Ellis Parlier, only 19, were both granted their degrees. David. Pierre Thomas, thank you. The white house tonight.

