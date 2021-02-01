Cities crack down on New Year’s parties as US hits 20 million COVID-19 cases

More
Despite urgings to stay home Friday night, people were lined up to get into bars in Austin, Texas, as officials reported more cases of the highly contagious variant in Florida and California.
3:09 | 01/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cities crack down on New Year’s parties as US hits 20 million COVID-19 cases

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:09","description":"Despite urgings to stay home Friday night, people were lined up to get into bars in Austin, Texas, as officials reported more cases of the highly contagious variant in Florida and California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75008167","title":"Cities crack down on New Year’s parties as US hits 20 million COVID-19 cases","url":"/WNT/video/cities-crack-years-parties-us-hits-20-million-75008167"}