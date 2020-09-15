Transcript for City to pay $12 million to Breonna Taylor’s family

Thank you. And yet another major breaking story today. This one in the deadly police shooting of breonna Taylor. Six months after she was shot and killed by police, serving a no-knock warrant. Taylor's family has now reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement with the city of Louisville. It also comes with a list of police reforms and what's next now in the criminal case? ABC's Alex Perez from Louisville tonight. Reporter: Tonight, one of the largest settlements involving police excessive force in U.S. History. Louisville agreeing to pay $12 million in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by breonna Taylor's family. I'm deeply, deeply sorry for breonna's death. Reporter: Today's announcement comes six months after plainclothes officers barged into the 26-year-old emt's apartment at night on a no-knock search warrant. Her boyfriend Kenneth walker, who says he never heard police announce themselves, firing a warning shot with his legally owned gun. Police shooting back, killing Taylor. An officer was also struck. Say her name. Breonna Taylor. Reporter: For months, protests across the country demanding justice for breonna. Today, with the criminal case against the three officers still pending, breonna's mother saying the fight for justice is not over. We need charges brought against these officers. I'm still working. We're getting justice for her and it's just -- for me, it will never be over. Reporter: And David, several police reform and accountability measures were also part of this settlement. A grand jury could hear evidence in the criminal case as early as this week. David? All right, Alex Perez reporting from Louisville tonight. Thank you.

