Cliff collapses near boaters in Lake Superior

About 200 feet of rock broke off from a cliff and plunged into Lake Superior. Several people were on a pontoon boat when they heard a loud cracking, and the collapse caused waves up to 12 feet.
0:20 | 06/30/21

Transcript for Cliff collapses near boaters in Lake Superior

