Colorado police department under fire over drunk officer

More
Officer Nathan Meier was never investigated for driving under the influence even though fellow officers reported that they smelled alcohol and talked about possible intoxication at the scene.
0:20 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado police department under fire over drunk officer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Officer Nathan Meier was never investigated for driving under the influence even though fellow officers reported that they smelled alcohol and talked about possible intoxication at the scene. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67788392","title":"Colorado police department under fire over drunk officer","url":"/WNT/video/colorado-police-department-fire-drunk-officer-67788392"}