Transcript for Columbus Day sales in full swing

Black Friday deals still more than a month away. But huge sales already kicking off for Columbus day. Eva pilgrim is out to save your money. Reporter: Columbus day sales are in full swing. With deals on everything from furniture, to outdoor gear, to major appliances at Home Depot. Mattresses are deeply discounted. Save up to $900 at serta. And at JCPenney, get up to 60% off mattresses, plus an extra 15% off with coupon. Like, this full size sealy is $332, down from $1,100. What we're seeing is great bargains around Columbus day, because retailers want you to spend money with them now, as opposed to with their competitors closer to black Friday. It's Macy's Columbus day sale. Reporter: Looking to refresh your fall wardrobe? Get an extra 20% off almost everything at Macy's. And shop thousands of styles starting at just $5 at old Navy. At J. Crew, the entire store is on sale. This is also a good time of year to buy a car, as dealers are clearing their lots of all the 2018 models, making room for the new models that are coming out. Tom? Eva, thank you.

