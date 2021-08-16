Transcript for Concern grows around pediatric COVID-19 cases

and to the coronavirus, what the CDC has now revealed about patients in this country 49 and under and the highest number of cases now in children since the pandemic began. ABC's Marcus Moore from Dallas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, covid-19 continuing it's rapid spread across the nation. The rate of hospital admissions for people under 49 now at its highest point in the pandemic. In Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas, icus are at over 90% capacity. We have our nursing teams, our physician teams, getting stretched thinner and thinner to take care of all the covid patients that are throughout the hospital and our icus right now. Reporter: And concern growing with the number of pediatric covid cases at the highest point of the pandemic -- 121,000 new cases reported in just the last week. This graph from the CDC showing the spike in new hospital admissions for children with covid, an increase of more than 400% since the fourth of July. And as students return to school today, the debate over masks continues. One day after the Texas supreme court upheld governor Abbott's executive ban on mask mandates, Dallas independent school district superintendent Michael Hinojosa defiant. We are going to ask them to comply and give them a mask. We're going to give them a little bit of time. If they don't, we'll ask them to leave and if they don't, then we will have a place for them separated from everyone else. Reporter: David, today, pfizer and biontech submitted early day to the fda that shows a third dose of their vaccine appears to show immunity levels that are far greater, significantly greater than just two doses, but they have not yet sought authorization from the fda. David? We're going to be tracking that in the months ahead. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.