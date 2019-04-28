Transcript for Construction crane collapse in Seattle kills 4

Beck's nightly investigation into a massive crane collapse in downtown Seattle a huge piece of construction equipment slamming on to buildings a section crashing on to vehicles below. Four people are dead including a local college student and now authorities are trying to determine whether high winds were to blame ABC's Maggie Ruiz in Seattle. Tonight Seattle still in shock after this massive crane came crashing down break in the middle of one of the city's busiest intersection Saturday. Killing four people. I repeat illegal entrapment. Terrible war hero. Underneath yeah. Watch the green in this video captured by the Space Needle disappearing from sight slicing through two buildings one of those buildings under construction belonging to Google. Six cars crushed under the cranes weeks. It landed right on the cars I mean we were just standing there are totally in shock. Bystanders leapt into action rescuing a 25 year old mother and her infant daughter. Goodbye to commit point so that was good that's that's a blessing. And numb but. The next kick us beetle and it's sad. Authorities say two people sitting in their cars in two workers inside the crane were killed my heart breaks for the families that have lost someone today. The construction company that owns the crane confirming that workers were dismantling the crane right before it came down. The National Weather Service says a line of showers moved through the area at the time winds gusting up to 23 miles per hour. There's eyewitness video shows a crane appearing to tilt in the wind. It became really really. Strong wind rider Ramon timers when we heard the crash officials say the investigation into the cause of the accident could take months to complete. Maggie really joins us now live from that crane Greg crane came down and Maggie you mention we heard from the eyewitness is there about that dangerous Weber whether that move did. As crews were trying to take down the crane. Exactly Tom and we reached out Zack construction company to find out. It their workers should have even been upped their dismantling that crane in the first place given those dangerous weather conditions. They tell us the investigation is ongoing they are still on site that is too early to speculate Tom. That usually on that deadly accident tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.