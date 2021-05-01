Contagious variant of COVID-19 found in New York

More
The variant has now been found in four states, and another variant found in South Africa is stoking new fears. Only 4.5 million Americans have been vaccinated.
6:56 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Contagious variant of COVID-19 found in New York

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:56","description":"The variant has now been found in four states, and another variant found in South Africa is stoking new fears. Only 4.5 million Americans have been vaccinated.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75045431","title":"Contagious variant of COVID-19 found in New York","url":"/WNT/video/contagious-variant-covid-19-found-york-75045431"}