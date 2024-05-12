Controlled demolition of Baltimore’s Key Bridge postponed

Demolition is now scheduled for Monday when workers hope to break up a large section sitting underwater after a large ship hit and leveled the bridge in March.

May 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live