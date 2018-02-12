Transcript for Convicted killer escapes from an Oklahoma jail by posing as his cellmate

Back now with the escape of a convicted killer. The trick he pulled that let him walk right out of jail. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, this convicted killer on the run, after authorities say he escaped from an Oklahoma jail by posing as his cellmate. The staff thought that he was the other inmate. Reporter: Patrick walker, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for murdering a 19-year-old, was transferred to this jail to face a separate charge of assaulting an officer. The department of corrections says after he realized his cellmate Charles Pendarvis happened to closely resemble him, he convinced someone to post bond for Pendarvis, took his I.D., and used it to walk freely out of jail Thursday night. From what we can tell at this point, the cellmate was not a willing participant. Reporter: Now, authorities say the 34-year-old suspect is likely still using Pendarvis' identity, and driving a black Toyota Camry with Alabama license plate number 47a-f567. Tonight, multiple agencies are urgently searching for walker. They say he is considered armed and dangerous. And ask anyone who sees him to call police immediately. Marci, thank you.

