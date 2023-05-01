Cops hunt for pair of inmates who escaped Virginia jail

An urgent manhunt is underway for two men who broke out of a Virginia jail over the weekend, including a man linked to the murder of a North Carolina deputy last year.

May 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live