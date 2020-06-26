Coronavirus cases surge in more than half of the US

More
A record number of hospitalizations have grown in Texas by 190% since Memorial Day as 18 members of one family became infected after a surprise birthday party.
5:39 | 06/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus cases surge in more than half of the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:39","description":"A record number of hospitalizations have grown in Texas by 190% since Memorial Day as 18 members of one family became infected after a surprise birthday party.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71461185","title":"Coronavirus cases surge in more than half of the US","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-cases-surge-half-us-71461185"}