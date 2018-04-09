Transcript for Former 'Cosby show' actor breaks silence after job-shaming post goes viral

Nixon like the image on line igniting a heated debate about work and dignity in this country Jeffrey Owens who appeared in the Cosby Show breaking a silence have been shamed. For working at a Trader Joe's he says there is no shame and working. I hope what doesn't pass is this idea that people are now thinking this rethinking about what it means to work. You know the the honor of the working person in the dig media work so no one has to feel sorry for me I'm I'm I'm doing fine. A. On GMA this morning in filmmaker Tyler Perry now offering him a job. On a new project.

