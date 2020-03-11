Transcript for Counting mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

As Tom mentioned, if president trump wins Florida, both the Biden camp and the trump campaign will be watching so key in this election and the race there is very close. The polls showing in recent days. All eyes, of course, on several groups, including suburban women in that state and ABC's Eva pilgrim is there tonight. Reporter: In an extraordinary move today, a federal judge ordering the postal service to do an election dayweep O some facilities for ballots, after reports of a mail slowdown including in key battlegrounds like Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania. To make sure no ballots are left behind. The postal service not meeting the 4:30 deadline but saying it will finish the sweep before the polls close. And tonight, all eyes on a key voting bloc. Suburban women, who four years ago helped the president win, but in 2020, polls have shown Joe Biden is doing better among suburban women. I think our country is -- is suffering right now. Very much. It's important to me that the change happens now. Reporter: But Chrissy voted for trump four years ago and she voted for him again today, saying she thinks he's the stronger candidate. I just see that he's moving our country in a better way. Reporter: And the secretary of state expects the mail-in ballots will be counted by if a ballot is postmarked by today and arrives by Friday, it will be counted. However, any ballot that arrives after 8:00 P.M. Tonight will be separated from the rest, just in the case there are any further legal challenges. David? Yes, but authorities in Pennsylvania asking the country to be very patient and so we will follow their guidance, Eva, thank you. As I mentioned, it's not just

