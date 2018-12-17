Transcript for Couple sues Sandals Resorts, alleging sexual assault cover-up

Withmillions O aricans seto travel for the holidays, th caribbeanacation thathey pressured tourists into a nondise agreement one couple about to be marrd, saying the bride to be assaulted T night before the wedding. Abc'smyach tonight with the interv, and theesponse dals. Reporter:dals resor, over0 million guests across 30 years. But it E BETT, because it's injamaica. Reporter: But Ashley and Jeff Pascarella 2016 wedding at thecompany's royal ba hall yrert turned to a ghtmare. When I woke up, that's when I discoverhatanding over me is hands in my pants. Reporter: Ashley says their butler, provido them by E resort, sexually assaulted her, thfore her wedding.they say sda tm a refund, but onf they agrd to sign a nondilosure agreement. They refused. Eying for $30 million. The allegation, one of several, reed on by "Tro freepress," coming T women are being assaulted by various caribbean resorts, and by getting them to sign nondisclereey ar effectively being paid for the. T almost seems to be this ocol. Resort management wiluddle around, talk to the victim and they T to Tak care of things by themselves. Reporter: We sat doith am Stewart, thputy chairman of sandals resorts international. Lleged assaults are as farwe go backbut a handful. Reporter: A hul? Like, THR, four, ? Something around that -- Sometng probablou in the region of around ten. Reporter: We askem about the pascarellas case and the non disclosure agreements.boe, do you think offering someone wim N ally assaulted by one of your oyees nd and a nondiscle do you thinkt's the per way to handle a situation like that? Am security protocols are crystal cle. 'Rce, they he served the company very well ov the years we follow them to the book to ensure thawe take of our clients D their say. A a rachith us now. We knows butler was fired and charge a he pleaded guilty. Reporter: That'sright. And the pasquely had to push sandals to get police involved. Sandal told M it's their protocol T says G Lal authorities vonhey how they did it is open for . A robach tonight. Amy, thayou.

