Transcript for COVID-19 cases surge with more than 82,000 in single day

cases surging in every state. More than 82,000 new cases in just 24 hours. Approaching a record set months more than 1,000 deaths for two days straight now. A public health official breaking down today. Hospitalizations increasing in 39 states. The midwest and west hit Alex Perez in Chicago tonight. Reporter: Tonight, an alarming surge in coronavirus cases -- more than 82,000 in just the last day. The highest number since July. Deaths topping 1,000. For two straight days. We are recording 3,874 new cases. For a total of 364, 33 confirmed cases since the beginning of this pandemic. Excuse me, please. Sorry. It's okay. Reporter: Illinois's top doctor overcome we motion as she shared the numbers in the state. Patients once again streaming into northwestern memorial hospital in Chicago. People are fatigued. They're tired of covid. They're letting their guard down to people that they feel comfortable with. Reporter: Starting tonight, Chicago cracking down with a curfew for all nonessential businesses, including bars. And in some counties, a ban on indoor dining. Business owners frustrated. We're not trying to hurt anybody. We are fighting for our livelihood and everything we've worked for. If we need to close down restaurants and bars or take away their liquor licenses, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that. Reporter: 14 states hitting record hospitalizations this week, including Oklahoma. 25-year-old Bethany Walters says after a week in this Oklahoma City hospital, the toughest part is breathing. Well, it's hard to -- I hope nobody else gets this sick, but hang in there if you do. Reporter: And in Utah, the virus taking a heavy emotional toll for those on the front lines. Some days you go home and you really just hope their patients still there. Reporter: But in the salt Lake City area, some parents concerned about a disturbing trend dubbed the mom code, mothers reportedly skip testing their kids to avoid school shutdowns. They're encouraging each other not to have their children tested for covid-19. And so it's very dangerous and something that really needs to be stopped. Reporter: Back here in Illinois, 10-year-old Joshua Smith was healthy before Lanning in the icu with that rare paid yatic syndrome. The family telling us they're grateful he's back home. I'm happy to be back home with my family and brothers. The first night he came home, he came in my room and he gave me a hug. He said, mom, I'm so happy you took me to the hospital. You saved my life. Reporter: David the, two companies that had paused recruiting new patients for the third phase of vaccine trials say it's safe to resume those trails and say it's not unusual to take a pause like in this case. In all, there are now four vaccines in the final stages of testing. Alex Perez tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.