Transcript for New COVID-19 lockdowns spark outrage, fires

The news continues and in New York City tonight, there are alarming outbreaks of covid-19. New hot spots that have forced officials now to close hundreds of schools and across the country tonight, 35 states now reporting a rise in hospitalizations. Wisconsin, for one, about to open that field hospital. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, strict new coronavirus lockdowns taking effect in hard hit neighborhoods in New York City, sparking is the outrage. Hundreds of protesters demonstrating in Brooklyn, starting fires, even assaulting a journalist. City and state officials taking urgent action to crush flareups in so-called hot Zones. Shutting down nonessential businesses, committing houses of worship to ten people and closing more than 300 schools. Did any of us sign up for perpetual lockdown forever? Reporter: Tonight, hospitalizations on the rise in 35 states. In Wisconsin, the state set to open this 530-bed field hop next week. Every region in Wisconsin has hospitals reporting current and imminent staffing shortages. Reporter: In New Mexico, the virus infecting six members of one family, including Leo lugo. Relatives say the beloved special education teacher tragically died Sunday. It took my brother and it took him only a week to go. Reporter: As for a covid vaccine, the health and human services secretary today promising 100 million doses for the most vulnerable by the end of the year. And for every American by spring of 2021. Vaccine makers emphasizing times will be determined by science, not politics. All right, Stephanie Ramos with us again tonight on this, thank you.

