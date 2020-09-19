COVID-19 surges on the Las Vegas strip

Two major casino operators told The New York Times that nearly 1,000 employees have tested positive for the virus since reopening in June.
0:20 | 09/19/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 surges on the Las Vegas strip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

