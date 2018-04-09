Crane crashes into Orlando home

The giant crane toppled over, cutting the house in half.
0:07 | 09/04/18

Transcript for Crane crashes into Orlando home
To the index the crane collapse in Orlando the giant crane toppling over cutting through the roof of a home slicing the house and half no one was home with the time.

