Credit card information, writings offer new clues about Nashville bomber’s motive

ABC News has learned Anthony Warner’s credit card information showed he purchased items that could potentially be used to make a bomb and that parts of his writings were about conspiracy theories.
1:53 | 12/30/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Credit card information, writings offer new clues about Nashville bomber’s motive

