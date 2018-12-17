Crunch time to get gifts ordered, shipped and under the tree

More
FedEx will do same-day delivery on Christmas but the longer consumers wait to buy, the more they'll pay for shipping.
1:08 | 12/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crunch time to get gifts ordered, shipped and under the tree

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59874266,"title":"Crunch time to get gifts ordered, shipped and under the tree","duration":"1:08","description":"FedEx will do same-day delivery on Christmas but the longer consumers wait to buy, the more they'll pay for shipping.","url":"/WNT/video/crunch-time-gifts-ordered-shipped-tree-59874266","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.