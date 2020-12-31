Transcript for 5 days from critical Georgia Senate runoff

a major adline just day before two senate runoff elections in Georgia. Republican senator David P going into quarantine after being exposed to covid-19. Nearly 3 million people already voting early in person or by mail. Here's ABC's Alex per Shea. Reporter: Tonight, David perdue sidelined ahead of that crucial runoff that will determine control of the U.S. Senate after coming into close contact with someone on his campaign who tested positive for covid-19. His team saying per due and his wife are quarantining and both the senator and his wife tested negative today. Perdue on the trail just yesterday. What I'm here doing is trying to fight for the people of Georgia. Reporter: The 71-year-old senator is facing a tough challenge from democratic candidate Jon ossoff. The whole country is watching Georgia voters to see what we will do at this historic moment. Reporter: Already, nearly 3 million Georgians have voted early. Some reporting wait times up to four hours. The other Republican senator trying to keep her seat, senate Kelly Loeffler, leaving the door open to joining a large number of house Republicans and Missouri senator Josh Hawley's effort to challenge the electoral college re Reporter: Tom? Alex Presha in Georgia tonight. Thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.