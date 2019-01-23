Transcript for At least 5 dead after suspect allegedly opens fire at bank: Police

And we begin with that terrible scene in central Florida. The deadly bank standoff. At least five people are dead. A chilling call to police. A man saying he was firing shots inside this sun trust bank. A S.W.A.T. Team and ne gauche you yeah torps rushing to the scene, and hours into the standoff, an armored vehicle smashing right through the bank. Families waiting to hear about loved ones, some nearly collapsing in grief with the news. ABC's linsey Davis leading us off tonight. Reporter: A massacre today inside this Florida bank. This is a terrible day for Sebring highlands county and for the state of Florida. Reporter: It was just after noon when shots rang out at this sun trust bank in Sebring. Inside, a man, who police say contacted dispatch, saying he had fired multiple shots. After an assessment of the scene, we're sorry to learn that we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered, as a result of his act in this bank. Reporter: After initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank failed, the S.W.A.T. Team using an armored vehicle to ram the front doors. The suspect identified as local resident 21-year-old zephen xaver, appearing to be the suspect led out in handcuffs. We've suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime. Reporter: Police have not yet identified the victims. At a nearby hotel, loved ones gathering, overcome with emotion learning the news. Just an awful scene. Linsey's been monitoring this all afternoon. And no word on a motive tonight? Reporter: That's right, David. Police say this is an active and fluid situation. The FBI joining the investigation. Florida governor saying the suspect should face very swift and exacting justice. David? Linsey Davis leading us off. Thank you.

