Deadly crash involving Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune

Authorities say at least two marines were killed and two were injured when their military truck crashed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Highway 210 near Camp LeJeune, North Carolina.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live