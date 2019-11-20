Deadly fall from Carnival cruise ship

More
Authorities said a passenger tumbled four stories from a balcony onto a deck below as the ship was returning to port to in Miami.
0:09 | 11/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly fall from Carnival cruise ship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Authorities said a passenger tumbled four stories from a balcony onto a deck below as the ship was returning to port to in Miami.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67146708","title":"Deadly fall from Carnival cruise ship","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-fall-carnival-cruise-ship-67146708"}