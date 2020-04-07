Deadly shark attack in Australia

More
Authorities say a 20-year-old was killed while scuba diving off the coast of Queensland.
0:19 | 07/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly shark attack in Australia
Now to the deadly shark attack overseas authorities in Australia saying at twenty year old was killed while scuba diving off the coast of Queensland. Paramedics arriving by helicopter after he suffered bites to both legs but he later died. The spot popular with tourists was the site of another deadly shark attack back in April.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Authorities say a 20-year-old was killed while scuba diving off the coast of Queensland. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71613044","title":"Deadly shark attack in Australia","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-shark-attack-australia-71613044"}