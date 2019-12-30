Deadly shooting at Texas church

At least one victim was killed and several injured when a gunman opened fire inside a church on Sunday morning before he was shot to death by two armed parishioners, officials told ABC News.
2:22 | 12/30/19

Deadly shooting at Texas church

