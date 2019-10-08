Transcript for Deadly tanker truck explosion leaves 62 dead in Tanzania

A deadly tanker truck explosion overseas. At least 62 people dead and dozens injured after the tanker caught fire at a bus station. Eyewitnesss say people were attempting to collect leaking fuel when it burst into the flames. A deadly typhoon in China forcing 1 million people from their homes, killing at least 18 people. Emergency rescues in high waters. Many stills missing. The strongest storm in years. Also causing this em to lose power. That typhoon barrelling toward Shanghai, home to 20 million Back home, the search for a missing mother near Sacramento. Authorities say they have found the car of Heather Gumina, the 33-year-old mother of two was believed to be driving when she went missing. The vehicle is being processed for evidence. A wild crash caught on camera in Texas. A truck to young a trailer seen going off road and going airborne before crashing into a parked car. A worker at a nearby stop scrambling to get off the truck's path. No word on the driver's condition.

