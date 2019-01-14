Transcript for Deadly winter storm drops nearly 2 feet of snow in the East

Next tonight, that deadly winter storm dumping nearly two feet of snow across the midwest, all the way to the mid-atlantic. And now a new storm begins its March across the country tonight. Rescuers pulling an 11-year-old boy out of a pond. And it was in New Hampshire, news of a 2-year-old whole froze to death after wandering outside in the cold. At least 13 people were killed in the storm over the weekend, and now, of course, the next one. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. The cold air in place in the eastern half of the country. Three storms coming to California. They got hit hard today, they're getting it right now with rain across, especially southern California, wind gusts over 70 miles per hour. A bit of a break tonight, but another one tomorrow, for the same areas. And then the one on Wednesday, Thursday, that's going to have high winds for San Francisco, really hits the entire west coast. A half a foot of rain. Several feet of snow. And this is going to shake up the pattern, where we're going to see a deep trough with bitterly cold air and the potential for a winter storm this weekend on the east coast. David? Rob Marciano with us live tonight. Rob, thank you.

